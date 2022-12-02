Litton Das has been named captain of the Bangladesh team for their upcoming ODI series against India. This comes after Tamim Iqbal, who was supposed to lead the side, got ruled out due to an injury. With this, the right-hander will become the 15th ODI captain for Bangladesh. Das had earlier led Bangladesh in a T20 against New Zealand in 2021. Dwayne Bravo Retires From IPL, Appointed As CSK Bowling Coach Ahead of Next Season

