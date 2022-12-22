India in a position of advantage as they could pick up three very crucial wickets in the post lunch session against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test. The session started with Shakib Al Hasan playing a very loose shot to Umesh Yadav, losing his wicket. But then Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim put up a good partnership, looking to stabilise Bangladesh innings again but Jaydev Unadkat came round the wicket and dismissed Mushfiqur, providing a crucial breakthrough. Liton Das came in next and counterattacked for some time, before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin. Mominul and new batter Mehdi Hasan Miraz has kept the Indian bowlers at bay since then with Mominul completing his half century and currently Bangladesh stand at 184/5 in Tea. They have to eye getting over 250 somehow. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: Mominul Haque Scores Half Century On Return

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Tea:

