After a prolonged delay, the fourth day's play between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championship final has been called off due to rain. The first day of this marquee clash was also washed out due to rain.

Check BCCI's tweet

Update: Play on Day 4 abandoned due to rain. We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow.🙌 #TeamIndia #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/0OpqZ0hGd5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)