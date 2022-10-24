Afghanistan fans were jubilant as India beat Pakistan in a thrilling contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. In a viral video on Twitter, a group of Afghanistan fans are seeing watching the match and they broke into applause and cheered loudly after Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs for India in the game.

Afghan Fans in Kabul Celebrate India's Win over Pakistan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)