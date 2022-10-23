Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed played crucial knocks for Pakistan, helping them to a score of 159/8 in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Australia. Both players scored fighting half-centuries and have given their team a chance in the game despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pakistan have set India a target of 160 🎯 Who will be the happier team? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/H9EE5QNfGD pic.twitter.com/jrzSH83cyD — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

