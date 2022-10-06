David Miller (75*) and Heinrich Klaasen (74*) struck half-centuries each as South Africa posted runs on the board in a rain-curtailed 1st ODI against India in Lucknow. Asked to bat first in a shortened match due to a long rain delay, South Africa started off quite cautiously before India struck with some quick wickets. But the two steadied the ship with a 139-run stand after South Africa lost a heap of wickets in quick time to help the Proteas set a good total after batting 40 overs. Kuldeep Yadav Bowls Aiden Markram With Gem of a Delivery During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 (Watch Video)

David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen Guide Proteas to 249/4:

South Africa have set a competitive target for India 🔥 Who will emerge victorious?#INDvSA | Scorecard: https://t.co/MpAhJYqiUB pic.twitter.com/kgxK3oFb2r — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2022

