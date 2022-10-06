Kuldeep Yadav bowled a stunning delivery that left Aiden Markram bamboozled with this stumps broken, during the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. The chinaman bowler's delivery landed and turned in sharply to rattle the stumps after missing the bat. This dismissal was very similar to how he had gotten rid of the current Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the 2019 World Cup in England.

Video of Kuldeep Yadav Dismissing Aiden Markram:

IND vs SA 1st ODI Scorecard:

1ST ODI. WICKET! 15.6: Aiden Markram 0(5) b Kuldeep Yadav, South Africa 71/3 https://t.co/d65WZUU5ru#INDvSA@mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022

