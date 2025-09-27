A dead rubber became arguably the match of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament as India defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over in the Super 4 round at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 26. India were asked to bat first and Abhishek Sharma's 61 and Tilak Varma's 49* powered the Men in Blue to a formidable 202/5 in 20 overs. And Pathum Nissanka put on an absolute show in the second innings with a sparkling century (107 off 58 balls) and almost took Sri Lanka home before the scores were tied in the IND vs SL match. In the Super Over, which turned out to be a dramatic one, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Kusal Perera off the first ball and conceded two runs. Suryakumar Yadav then helped India chase down three runs off the first ball of the chase. Why Was Dasun Shanaka's Run Out Not Given in Super Over of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Check Reason Here.

Watch IND vs SL Super Over Bowled by Arshdeep Singh:

Suryakumar Yadav Helps India Win Super Over Against Sri Lanka

1 ball is all it took! 😎 Surya Kumar Yadav seals an epic super over win for India 👏#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/H1z9GQQWDO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2025

