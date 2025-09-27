Why was the Dasun Shanaka runout not given in the Super Over in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? Fans might be wondering the answer to this question, as Dasun Shanaka was clearly run out at the striker's end in the Super Over and still continued to bat. This incident happened on the fourth ball of the Super Over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, when Dasun Shanaka failed to eke out the yorker outside the off-stump. Dasun Shanaka set off and so did Kamindu Mendis and Sanju Samson pulled off an underarm throw to inflict a run out at the striker's end. That wicket would have ended Sri Lanka's innings as a batting team, only having two wickets to play with in a Super Over. India Beat Sri Lanka in Super Over Thriller in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Pathum Nissanka's Century in Vain As Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Help Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten Ahead of IND vs PAK Final.

Drama in IND vs SL Super Over, Dasun Shanaka Not Given Not Out

Here's Why Dasun Shanaka's Run Out Was Not Given

Drama in the Super Over 😲 Shanaka was given caught behind on Arshdeep’s 4th ball. He reviewed & survived! The run out appeal didn’t count because once the on-field umpire gave him out, the ball was dead. Review saved him twice in 1 ball! #INDvSL #AsiaCup — Milan KC (@Iam_milankc) September 26, 2025

What the Law States

For those who are still confused, read law 20.1.1.3 of MCC The ball was deemed dead from the instant Sanju caught it behind.#INDvsSL #INDvSL #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/HReMptnAdi — Devanshu Gupta (@imdevanshugupta) September 26, 2025

It was a dramatic moment in the IND vs SL Super Over when Dasun Shanaka was not given run out. The Indian players converged and discussed with the umpire before the confusion was cleared. It so happened that the on-field umpire Gazi Sohel had raised his finger to Arshdeep Singh's appeal after Sanju Samson caught it, signalling that Dasun Shanaka was given out caught behind. Once that decision was given, the ball was dead as per the rules. The Sri Lankan all-rounder reviewed the caught behind decision after he was run out and since the ball was dead, the run out did not count.

As per the laws, the first decision given by the umpire (caught behind in this case) is the one which will stand and as soon as the umpire raised his finger, the ball was dead, which effectively ruled out the run out. However, the fact that the run out was not given did not make much of a difference as Sri Lanka lost Dasun Shanaka was dismissed the very next ball with Jitesh Sharma taking a good catch at third man. Sri Lanka were bowled out for two runs in the Super Over and later, Suryakumar Yadav scored three runs in the second innings to take India past the finish line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 12:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).