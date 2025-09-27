The IND vs SL Super 4 clash had very little to offer technically, as India had already reached the Asia Cup 2025 final, and Sri Lanka had been knocked out. Yet, the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash proved to be the best thriller of the ongoing tournament. Winning the toss, Sri Lanka had made India bat first. The defending champions scored 202/5, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 61 off 31 balls. Sri Lanka scored the exact 202/5 while chasing at the Dubai International Stadium, with Pathum Nissanka slamming 107 off 58 balls. With scores tied, the match went to a super over, where Sri Lanka scored two runs for the loss of two wickets in 5 balls. Arshdeep Singh bowled the over brilliantly. For India, it became an easy job, as captain Suryakumar Yadav ran for three runs off the first ball from Wanindu Hasaranga and won the match. IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Confirms Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma Faced Cramps During Second Innings.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Highlights:

