Indian bowler put up a very good performance against Australia in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match at Newlands, Cape Town. After having won the toss, Australia decided to bat first but they could only manage 129/8 in their 20-over quota. Georgia Wareham 32* (17) and Jess Jonassen 22*(14) stitched a very important 51-run partnership for the Australian team. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets each for the Indian team. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

Australia - 128/8

A fascinating #T20WorldCup warm-up match is just minutes away 👀 Australia have won the toss and will bat against India in Cape Town. Match Centre ➡️ https://t.co/CkvhiIT0mV pic.twitter.com/kZS14PhiB3 — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2023

