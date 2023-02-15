West Indies women's team have put up a decent total of 118/6 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. Stafanie Taylor 42(40) and Shemaine Campbelle 30(36) stitched a very crucial partnership for West Indies in the middle overs. However, Deepti Sharma removed both batters in a single over and brought India back into the match. India will be now looking to chase this total comfortably.

