The ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup 2023 is all set to begin on July 13, 2023, Thursday. Eight sides will fight for the trophy across four venues in Sri Lanka with the final slated to occur on July 23. Ahead of the competition’s kick-off date, Gujarat Titans’ batsman, Sai Sudharsan posed for a photoshoot session. In a photo that is going viral shows the batsman posing in Team India’s jersey. ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced; India to Face Pakistan on July 19.

Sai Sudharsan Poses in India Jersey

