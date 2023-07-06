Fans would be licking their lips for a blockbuster India vs Pakistan encounter, which would take place on July 19 as the schedule for the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 was announced. The Asian Cricket Council shared the full schedule of the tournament, which has some blockbuster matches, on social media. The tournament begins with Sri Lanka A facing Bangladesh A on July 13. The semifinals would be played on July 21 and the final on the 23rd of the month. India A squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Announced, Yash Dhull To Lead; Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan Included.

ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule

The much awaited ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, 2023 gets underway on 13th July in Sri Lanka! 8 strong emerging teams will battle it out for the 👑! #ACC#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/jbk8U2HpHD — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 6, 2023

