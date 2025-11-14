The India A team will look to get off to a winning start in the Asia Cup 2025 Rising Stars tournament when they take on the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on Friday, November 14. The IND A vs UAE match is set to be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha and will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament in India and fans can watch the India A vs UAE live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. There's also an online viewing option for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament and fans can watch India A vs UAE live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode platforms. India A Cricket Team Completes Intensive Preparatory Camp Ahead of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Tournament.

India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live Telecast, Streaming Details

It’s showtime for our Next Gen Blues 🇮🇳 Watch #TeamIndia take on UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025, today at 5 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/uL3QBn4HBz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2025

