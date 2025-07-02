The India and England players wore black armbands and mark respect during Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston as a mark of respect for the late Wayne Larkins, who passed away on June 28. The former England, Northamptonshire and Durham cricketer Wayne Larkins passed away after a short illness. Wayne Larkins represented Three Lions in 13 Tests and 25 ODIs between 1979 and 1991. India, England Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence As Mark of Respect for Late Dilip Doshi Ahead of Day 5's Play (Watch Video).

India and England Players Wear Black Armbands

India and England players wore black armbands today to honour former opener Wayne Larkins, who passed away on June 28. 📸: ICC/X/JioHotstar#cricketbazaar #englandseries #engvsind #waynelarkins pic.twitter.com/epf5gb9N4K — Cricket Bazaar (@tweetsbycb) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)