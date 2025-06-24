Former Indian cricketer and crafty spinner, Dilip Doshi breathed his last on June 23, 2025. Doshi represented India in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs. He claimed 114 wickets with six five-wicket hauls in his 33 appearances for India in the longest format. In 15 ODIs, he took 22 wickets. As India and England take the field on Day 5 of the Test match at Headingley, they wear black armbands and observe a minute of silence, in the memory of late Dilip Doshi. Dilip Doshi Dies: BCCI President Roger Binny Mourns Former Indian Spinner Following His Demise at Age 77, Says ‘He Was a True Artist of Spin Bowling and He Inspired a Generation of Cricketers’.

India, England Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence

Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday. The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5. pic.twitter.com/1npOAo4ihp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2025

