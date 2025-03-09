India have become the first team to win three ICC Champions Trophy titles, achieving the feat by clinching the 2025 edition of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led India national cricket team had a splendid campaign as they outplayed every opposition and won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 unbeaten. This was also the first time India won the ICC Champions Trophy title after 2013. India were joint-winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 alongside Sri Lanka and in 2013, beat England to win the trophy. India fell short in 2017, losing to Pakistan in the final but showed why they are such a dominant force in the competition by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play Dandiya With Stumps After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Videos).

India First Team to Win Three ICC Champions Trophy Titles

India become the first team to win the Champions Trophy three times! pic.twitter.com/wvO3Z1Y2xf — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 9, 2025

