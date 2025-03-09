Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen playing 'Dandiya' with the stumps after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. Chasing 252 to win, India got off to a fine start with a 105-run partnership between Rohit Sharma (76) and Shubman Gill (31) but New Zealand got three wickets in quick time. The balance of the match kept swinging from one side to the other and eventually it was Ravindra Jadeja who hit a four off Will O'Rourke to seal the title win. After the win, the two India national cricket team stalwarts were seen having a bit of fun playing 'Dandiya', a traditional Indian dance, with the stumps. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play Dandiya With Stumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Hindi (@icchindiofficial)

Memorable Moment

moment hai bhai moment❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/13S73htdbY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 9, 2025

