India start the five-match T20I series against Australia with a win as they chase down their highest ever target of 209 with two wickets to spare. After put in to bat first, Australia were powered to a big total on a good batting pitch by Josh Inglis (110), who scored a century. He was supported well by Steve Smith (52), who scored a half-century. Mukesh Kumar shined for India with the ball with some economical death bowling. Chasing it, India didn't get a good start, bur Suryakumar Yadav (80) played a brilliant knock stitching a partnership with Ishan Kishan (58) and then the match was finished off by some exceptional shots by Rinku Singh. India go 1-0 up in the series by this win. Sloppy! Steve Smith Slips While Attempting to Hit Scoop Shot, Gets Run Out During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

India Chase Down Their Highest Total in T20Is

