BCCI announces squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw finally gets his well-deserved call up as he is selected for the T20Is. Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tripathi retain their place in the T20I squad with Mukesh Kumar included as a new name. Jitesh Sharma, who was selected as a replacement of Sanju Samson, continues his stay in the squad. Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed, who missed the series against Sri Lanka, return in the ODI squad. A surprising selection sees KS Bharath get a call up in the ODI team. KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.

IND vs NZ White Ball Series Squads

India’s squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

