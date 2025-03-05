After New Zealand defeated South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal by 50 runs, they have set up a summit clash with Team India in the final. India were the first team to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after beating Australia in the semifinal. They were joined by New Zealand on Wednesday. India and New Zealand have faced two times in an ICC final before and both times New Zealand emerged as winners. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After New Zealand Beat South Africa in Semi-Final To Reach ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final and Set Summit Clash Against India.

India to Take on New Zealand In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 🇮🇳 ⚔️ 🇳🇿 It will be India vs New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai. 🤩🏆#INDvsNZ | #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/1L6UfrDUKw — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) March 5, 2025

