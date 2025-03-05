The New Zealand national cricket team thrashed the South Africa national cricket team by xx runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With this victory, the Black Caps will face the India national cricket team in the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Batting first, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) stunning centuries helped them to post a huge total of 362/6 in 50 overs. While chasing 363, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) knocks went in vain as the Proteas were all out for 259 runs and suffered a heartbreaking defeat. With the ball, skipper Mitchell Santner bagged a three-wicket haul. After New Zealand's dominating victory, social media was flooded with funny memes and jokes as the Black Caps will face Team India in the grand finale of the eight-nation tournament. Below are some of the viral memes and reactions. Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry Reclaims the Top Spot, Mohammed Shami Slips to Second Place.

