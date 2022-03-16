England registered their first victory of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with a four-wicket win over India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, March 16. Heather Knight's side got their first points on the board after a terrible start with four consecutive defeats. Charlie Dean was England's star with the ball, scalping four wickets while skipper Knight too scored a fifty to ensure her side got over the line, chasing just 135 runs to win.

England register their first win of #CWC22 💪 They defeat India by four wickets to keep their campaign alive! pic.twitter.com/ScE5m5gCc8 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 16, 2022

