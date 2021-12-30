The Indian team pulled off what can be called one of their most significant wins in 2021 when they beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday. This victory capped off what has been a great year for India in Test cricket, starting with the famous series win in Australia. Following this victory over South Africa, members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate the Indian team.

See some reactions below:

Dream 2021 for India in Tests, Indeed!

Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord’s , Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/pLhTVJWOvz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2021

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly 'Not Surprised At All':

Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series..South africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 30, 2021

Ravi Shastri Was an Elated Man for Sure!

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds the Indian Bowling:

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

From the Man of the Match:

A great start to the series. Complete team effort 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/sSg4TfMSLR — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 30, 2021

‘Well Deserved Win’ Indeed:

Congratulations team India for the well deserved win at Centurion. A winning end to the year. #INDvsSA — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2021

'Proud Moment'

Congratulations #TeamIndia. Proud moment for all. Keep up the good work @imVkohli #INDvsSA — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) December 30, 2021

'Congrats Boys'

Historic win in Centurion 🇮🇳🙌🏽 Congratulations boys 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QM09CXpXvP — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 30, 2021

‘Onto the Next One’

Great win and onto the next one! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fPJiiiITol — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) December 30, 2021

'Historic Win'

Historic win at Centurion Proud to be a part of this team #TeamIndia | #SAvIND #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/LFJig6fRTK — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2021

Wasim Jaffer and His Memes!

Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 😁 very well played 👏🏼 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fjz2RRA4aA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2021

Supersport park is SA's fortress. They hardly ever lose there. Team India: 😆 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/uHGvwUD0U3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 30, 2021

Time to celebrate first overseas test win under Rahul Dravid 😁 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/M0q3RBizRK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 30, 2021

'Centurion. Conquered.'

Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. 👏👏 #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2021

Started and Ended With Wins!

Started the year with Gabba and ending it with Centurion! Congratulations for the historic Test win #TeamIndia. What a brilliant performance to beat the hosts in such a grand manner! 🙌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ymnAbwtPJ6 — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 30, 2021

