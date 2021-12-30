The Indian team pulled off what can be called one of their most significant wins in 2021 when they beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday. This victory capped off what has been a great year for India in Test cricket, starting with the famous series win in Australia. Following this victory over South Africa, members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate the Indian team.

See some reactions below:

Dream 2021 for India in Tests, Indeed!

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly 'Not Surprised At All':

Ravi Shastri Was an Elated Man for Sure!

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds the Indian Bowling:

From the Man of the Match:

‘Well Deserved Win’ Indeed:

'Proud Moment'

'Congrats Boys'

‘Onto the Next One’

'Historic Win'

Wasim Jaffer and His Memes!

'Centurion. Conquered.'

Started and Ended With Wins!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)