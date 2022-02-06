India beat West Indies by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 6. Chasing 177 to win, India, playing their 1000th ODI, stuttered a bit after a good start but eventually, Surykumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda saw the team through with 22 overs to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 60 in the run-chase. With this win, India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

