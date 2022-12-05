Shafali Verma was named captain of the Indian team as the BCCI picked the squads to be competing against South Africa and then the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, on Monday, December 5. Verma would lead the side that also has Richa Ghosh as wicketkeeper. Shikha, Najla CMC, and Yashashree were named as standby players for the U19 Women's World Cup, which starts in January 2023. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Quick Facts You Need to Know About the Team India Opener As he Turns 37

India Squads for South Africa Series and ICC U-19 Women's World Cup:

India U19 Squad for Women's #T20WorldCup: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2022

Squad: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2022

