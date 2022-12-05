Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian professional cricketer who plays for the Indian national team in all three formats and occasionally captains the side as well. He is a left-handed opener batsman known for his high run-scoring abilities and is one of the most beloved cricketers in India. Dhawan was the leading run scorer of India in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup, and 2017 Champions Trophy. He is also the first player to score two back-to-back centuries in the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan Replaces Mayank Agarwal As New Punjab Kings Captain Ahead of IPL 2023.

Dhawan was born in New Delhi, India on December 05, 1985, and started his domestic career with the Delhi cricket team in 2004. In October 2010, he made his international debut in an ODI match against Australia. A year later he also made his T20I debut against West Indies and in 2013 he played his first Test match against Australia and scored the fastest century by any player on his Test debut. Gabbar is celebrating his 37th birthday on December 05, 2022, so let’s take a look at some of the quick facts about him.

# Shikhar Dhavan holds the record for scoring the fastest century by a debutant in Test cricket.

# Dhawan scored the most ODI centuries in 2013 and was included in the ICC World ODI XI of the same year.

# He is the only player to get two consecutive golden bats at ICC Championship Trophy.

# In June 2018, in a Test match against Afghanistan Dhawan became the first Indian to score a century before lunch on the first day.

# He is also the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000, 2000, and 3000 runs in ODI.

# On February 2018, in a match against South Africa, he became the first Indian and ninth overall to score a century in the 100th ODI game.

# Shikhar Dhawan was also the first player to score two consecutive centuries in the Indian Premier League.

# He was the highest scorer in the 2018 Asia Cup.

# Dhawan also received the Arjuna Award from the Indian government in 2021.

In the inaugural edition of the IPL, he played for his hometown Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before going to Mumbai Indians in 2009. His amazing form in the 2010 IPL earned him a chance to play for the national team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).