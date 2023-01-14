Indian cricket team are currently 2-0 up in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. They will once again face the Sri Lankan team on Sunday, January 15 at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram in the 3rd ODI. Ahead of the game, Indian cricketers visited the famous Shree Padmanabhswamy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram. The picture of this moment has recently gone viral on Twitter. Virat Kohli Shares Romantic Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (See Pic).

Indian Cricketers Visit Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Indian players visited Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum. pic.twitter.com/S21VxIyGAh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2023

