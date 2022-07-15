Babar Azam threw his weight behind Virat Kohli, who has struggled to find form in India's ongoing tour of England. The Pakistan captain shared a heartfelt tweet for the Indian star, writing, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." It was truly a class act from one modern-day great to another.

Here's Babar Azam's Tweet:

This tweet of his won a lot of hearts on the internet with many Indian fans praising the Pakistan skipper for this classy gesture. They took to social media to appreciate Azam for his tweet.

Here Are Some of Their Reactions:

Best tweet this cricket season👇 Trollish fans of Babar & Virat are forever pitching the two against each other. Creating ugly virtual dogfights. And here is @babarazam258, among the top batsmen in world cricket today, being a GRACIOUS sportsman. This is what sport is all about! https://t.co/aI8a9pt2hj — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) July 15, 2022

So sweet. So beautiful. Love this. https://t.co/LlQnMuXJZS — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) July 14, 2022

Wonderful sportsmanship At the same time I wonder what would have happened if Kohli has said the same to the Pakistan player! https://t.co/uCR47PPk5m — Niranjan kumar (@niranjan2428) July 15, 2022

Babar Azam is pure class. With one tweet he has won many hearts and has broken barriers built by history, well done young man #cricket #CricketTwitter https://t.co/sw3i00WhKg — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 15, 2022

