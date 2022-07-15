Babar Azam threw his weight behind Virat Kohli, who has struggled to find form in India's ongoing tour of England. The Pakistan captain shared a heartfelt tweet for the Indian star, writing, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." It was truly a class act from one modern-day great to another.

Here's Babar Azam's Tweet:

 

This tweet of his won a lot of hearts on the internet with many Indian fans praising the Pakistan skipper for this classy gesture. They took to social media to appreciate Azam for his tweet.

Here Are Some of Their Reactions:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)