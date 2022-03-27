The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 15 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw a fine performance by the latter. KKR defeated defending champions by six wickets. With this fantastic win, Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer bagged the first 2 points and take up the top spot on IPL 2022 points table. However, CSK was not left empty-handed as two of their talismanic members, MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are currently Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders respectively. MS Dhoni hit 50 runs off 38 deliveries to become the highest run-scoring batsman while Bravo picked three wickets in his quota of four overs to become the leading wicket-taker at the end of the game.

Kolkata Knight Riders on Top of IPL 2022 Points Table With The Big Win

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders - MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo

But guess who have Orange cap 🧡and purple cap 💜 pic.twitter.com/1jLqN0aBgA — CricTus (@krshna33) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)