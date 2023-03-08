Star Sports releases the latest promo of the Indian Premier League 2023 Season. IPL 2023 season is knocking on the door and teams have already started practice. The season begin on March 31 with the clash of defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of a breathtaking and exciting season filled with cricketing action TV broadcasters of IPL releases promotional video 'Shor On, Game On'.

IPL 2023 Promo Released

#IPLonStar is returning and we just can’t keep calm! Get together with your friends and family, switch your TVs on and get your #ShorOn, because your shor is what gets the #GameOn! 💪 Watch Tata IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network.#TATAIPL2023 #BetterTogether #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WhzRAs5KVZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2023

