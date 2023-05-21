Umran Malik and Mayank Agarwal have made a return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI in their final match of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians. Vivrant Sharma has been handed an opportunity at the top of the order. For Mumbai Indians, there's a solitary change with Kumar Kartikeya replacing Hrithik Shokeen. How to Watch MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match.

See Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

