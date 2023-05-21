Mumbai Indians will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Sunday, May 21. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and fans can watch the live telecast of the MI vs SRH match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Telgugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. JioCinema meanwhile will provide free live streaming of this match in India. Shoaib Akhtar! Lucknow Super Giants Use Ex-Pakistan Pacer’s Picture at Eden Gardens to Describe Vaibhav Arora’s Double-Wicket Over During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023, Fans React.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

A win will keep @mipaltan afloat as they vie for a top 4 spot. Will @SunRisers gatecrash Mumbai's party, halting their progress in the #RaceToPlayoffs? Tune-in to #MIvSRH at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/aVEwdQMK64 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

