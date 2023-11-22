The IPL 2024 Transfer Window seems to have picked up some pace as report suggests that fast bowler Avesh Khan has been traded by Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals in exchange of southpaw batter Devdutt Padikkal. Both the cricketers struggled to find a place in their teams last season and so both teams look out to get a solution through trading. This is the second transfer of the season in which LSG remains involved. Hardik Pandya Back to Mumbai Indians? Star Indian All-Rounder Reportedly to be Traded By Gujarat Titans In IPL 2024 Transfer Window.

Avesh Khan Reportedly Traded From Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals For Devdutt Padikkal

Avesh Khan traded to Rajasthan Royals from LSG for Devdutt Padikkal. (Espncricinfo). pic.twitter.com/DJKT9TYHPE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 22, 2023

