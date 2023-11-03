The IPL 2023 trade window has already opened and the first trade of the season is also completed. Carribean all-rounder Romario Shepherd has completes his move to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Shepherd didn't play a big role for LSG last season but Mumbai Indians, who were in need for an all-rounder will surely put him to good use. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel Visit Lord Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati (Watch Video).

Romario Shepherd Traded to Mumbai Indians From Lucknow Super Giants

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Romario Shepherd traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants. Details 🔽 #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2023

