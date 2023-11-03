Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel Visit Lord Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel took time out to visit the famous Lord Balaji temple located in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The India and Delhi Capitals' stars were seen arriving at the temple with priests and fans seeking to get clicked with them. Axar, who was initially a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, was ruled out due to injury and returned to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Pant has been recovering well from the injuries he sustained in a deadly car accident towards the end of last year. VVS Laxman Birthday Special: Rishabh Pant Shares NCA Head's Birthday Celebration Video On Social Media (See Post).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel visit Lord Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/aZVv8SX9gL — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

