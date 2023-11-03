Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel Visit Lord Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati (Watch Video)

The Delhi Capitals' duo were surrounded by fans as well as priests who attempted to click pictures with them. Police officers were later seen escorting them towards the temple.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 03, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel took time out to visit the famous Lord Balaji temple located in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The India and Delhi Capitals' stars were seen arriving at the temple with priests and fans seeking to get clicked with them. Axar, who was initially a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, was ruled out due to injury and returned to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Pant has been recovering well from the injuries he sustained in a deadly car accident towards the end of last year. VVS Laxman Birthday Special: Rishabh Pant Shares NCA Head's Birthday Celebration Video On Social Media (See Post).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

