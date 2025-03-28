IPL 2025 Contest Alert: Tata Group Announces Indian Premier League Contest To Offer a Chance To Win Tata IPL Match Tickets, Check Details

Tata Group's Indian Premier League (IPL) contest invites cricket fans to solve equations for a chance to win match tickets. The IPL content ends on March 30, 2025.

IPL 2025 Contest Alert: Tata Group Announces Indian Premier League Contest To Offer a Chance To Win Tata IPL Match Tickets, Check Details
IPL Contest Alert | Tata Group (Photo Credits: X/@TataCompanies)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Tata Group announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on March 28, 2025, and invited cricket fans to test their knowledge. The post read, "How well do you know your cricket? It’s time to put all that cricket love to the test!" The contest offers participants a chance to win Tata IPL match tickets by solving a series of cricket-related equations provided in the image of the post. To join, participants should follow the Tata Companies' official social media account and tag "@tatacompanies". Participants should also tag three friends and use the hashtag "#DeshKaPitch" in their comments. The contest ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM IST. IPL Now on Perplexity: AI Platform Launches Dedicated Page for Indian Premier League To Track Live Scores, Standings and Match Updates.

IPL Contest Alert

