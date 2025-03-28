IPL 2025 Contest Alert: Tata Group Announces Indian Premier League Contest To Offer a Chance To Win Tata IPL Match Tickets, Check Details

Tata Group announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on March 28, 2025, and invited cricket fans to test their knowledge. The post read, "How well do you know your cricket? It’s time to put all that cricket love to the test!" The contest offers participants a chance to win Tata IPL match tickets by solving a series of cricket-related equations provided in the image of the post. To join, participants should follow the Tata Companies' official social media account and tag "@tatacompanies". Participants should also tag three friends and use the hashtag "#DeshKaPitch" in their comments. The contest ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM IST. IPL Now on Perplexity: AI Platform Launches Dedicated Page for Indian Premier League To Track Live Scores, Standings and Match Updates.

IPL Contest Alert

#ContestAlert​ How well do you know your cricket? It’s time to put all that cricket love to the test! Solve the equations given above, figure out the total runs, and you could win* #TataIPL Match Tickets. ​ So, let's get cracking! ​ Rules: ​ 1. Make sure you follow and tag… pic.twitter.com/JzmQvfvAte — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)