IPL is now on Perplexity. Perplexity has introduced a new feature for cricket fans by launching a dedicated page for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Users can track the performance of their favourite IPL team. The page will allow users to track IPL live scores, league standings, and upcoming matches. Apart from the live scores and match widgets, the dedicated page will also deliver the latest news of the IPL 2025 season. Perplexity New Feature Update: AI Platform Introduces New Answer Tabs To Improve Search Experience, Available Now on Web, Coming Soon to Mobile.

IPL Is Now Available on Perplexity

IPL is now on Perplexity 🏏 In addition to live scores and widgets, we've launched a dedicated IPL page. Track league standings, upcoming games, and the latest news. pic.twitter.com/fMTXg8sE78 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 26, 2025

