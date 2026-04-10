Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South African all-rounder George Linde to replace Wanindu Hasaranga for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Hasaranga, signed for INR 2 crore, is out with a hamstring tear sustained during the T20 World Cup 2026. Linde, a 34-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner, offers a like-for-like substitution. Having claimed 218 wickets in 250 T20 appearances, he joins LSG immediately. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

LSG Name Replacement For Wanindu Hasaranga

🚨 News 🚨@LucknowIPL sign South African all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga. More details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas https://t.co/viC8JdlCTE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2026

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