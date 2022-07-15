Ireland almost chased down 361 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at Malahide Cricket Club. The hosts lost the game by just one run and could manage 359/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Opening batsman Paul Stirling was the top scorer for Ireland with 120 runs. Middle-order batsman Harry Tector also scored 108 runs.

Lost by 1 Run!

