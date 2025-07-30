Star speedster Matt Henry registered his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer achieved this feat during the opening Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. In the first innings, Matt Henry picked up key wickets of Brian Bennett (6), Ben Curran (13), Nick Welch (27), Sikandar Raza (2), Newman Nyamhuri (9), and Blessing Muzarabani (1). Henry ended up with 6/39 in 15.3 overs, as his fantastic spell helped the Black Caps bundle out the hosts for 149 runs. ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of Opener Against Zimbabwe With Shoulder Injury; Mitchell Santner To Lead New Zealand.

