Zimbabwe would be aiming to continue their winning momentum when they face Ireland in the 2nd ODI of the series on Friday, September 10. The match begins at 3.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it would be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The match would not be televised in India, but FanCode will be providing all the live updates of the game.

👋: GOOD MORNING It’s a heavily overcast day here at Stormont in Belfast, but we expect play to start on time at 10.30am. We’re looking to bounce back after going down in Game 1 of the series. Details on watching and following the match in thread below ⬇️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/jhPxw3uCi4 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) September 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)