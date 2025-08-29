The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the opening T20I of the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Tri-Series 2025 match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Yes, Eurosport is the official broadcasting partner in India for the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 match live on the Eurosport channel on TV. Yes, FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket match live on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. 'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye...' Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Lashes Out at Mohammad Haris For His Remarks on Babar Azam's Batting (Watch Video).

UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Global broadcast confirmed for Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025 - Sharjah. 📹🏏 Details: https://t.co/YnCAODsy4R pic.twitter.com/P0R8tkmWBZ — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)