After winning the first ODI of the two-match series, hosts Ireland Women's National Cricket Team are set to go up against the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team in the second ODI on Monday, July 28. The IRE-W vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast and it begins at 3:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast won't be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women as those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch IRE-W vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. Ireland Women Beat Zimbabwe Women by Six Wickets in IRE-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I 2025; Captain Gaby Lewis Stars With 67 As Hosts Gain 1-0 Lead.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI Series 2025 Match Details

👋 WELCOME It's Game One of the series here in Stormont. First ball set for 10:45AM. Join us at the ground or on our livestream! C’mon, Ireland 🙌#BackingGreen #FuelledByCerta ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/5yXTgcxt5C — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 26, 2025

