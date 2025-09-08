The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place play-off match live streaming viewing option was available on FanCode mobile app and website. Fans could watch only the live streaming as live telecast was not available on TV. During the India vs Oman match, fans faced constant disturbances in the streaming and at one point, the streaming stopped completely with the message 'Broadcast issue from the stadium'. The commentary was also turned off. Fans who have bought passes to watch the match took to social media to share their frustration. India Football Team Wins Bronze Medal in CAFA Nations Cup 2025; Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Crucial Save Earns Khalid Jamil's Side 3-2 Victory Against Oman in Penalty Shootout.

'Pathetic'

what a pathetic streaming from @FanCode Refund my subscription amount 😡😡#indianFootball — Indian Super Sub ⚽️ (@super_sub_IND) September 8, 2025

'You Guys are Cheat'

@fancode it’s been constant issue with u guys in the match refund my money u guys are chit pic.twitter.com/KIDiF6IGzm — Sajal Srivastava (@sajalsrivastav3) September 8, 2025

'Why Should We Waste Money?'

Wht the fuck 🤬 @FanCode why should we waste money if u can't livestream properly https://t.co/jkUGva4blB pic.twitter.com/0C9BVYDjMW — Rexxx (@Rexxx101) September 8, 2025

'Please Try to Resolve Issue'

Please try to resolve this issue 🙏. We are facing one problem after another. pic.twitter.com/8Wcs7TWgRM — Anish (@anishbehera61) September 8, 2025

'Why Is the Stream So Jittery?'

Why is the stream so jittery? Constant frame skipping, makes it very difficult to watch — Sharad Chaturvedi (@SharadC75) September 8, 2025

'We Need Refund'

