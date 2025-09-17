Drama unfolded on September 17 ahead of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match as Pakistan took a U-Turn from their stance to boycott the game. Earlier, Pakistan threatened they would boycott the game if Andy Pycroft was kept by ICC in the match referee panel for the Asia Cup 2025. But ICC rejected the offer and Pycroft was also appointed the match referee for Pakistan vs UAE game. Pakistan initially kept on the protest, but eventually came to the stadium late and the PAK vs UAE match started after a hour of delay. Amid this, former Indian cricket and commentator Irfan Pathan shared a cryptic post with the caption 'Apke paas option hi Nahi hai choose karne ka…' (You don't have the option to choose). Has Pakistan Officially Boycotted Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE? Is Pak vs UAE Match Cancelled? Here's the Fact Check.

Irfan Pathan's Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral

Apke paas option hi Nahi hai choose karne ka… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 17, 2025

