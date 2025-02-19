Defending champions Pakistan will begin their ICC Champions Trophy defence when they meet New Zealand in the tournament opener of the ninth edition of the multi-nation competition on February 19. This marks the return of an ICC event in Pakistan after the 1996 World Cup. Fans in Pakistan will be able to get live telecast viewing option of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on PTV Sports TV channels. For only live streaming in Pakistan, fans can switch to Tapmad, who will provide online action of ICC CT 2025 on their app. On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live on PTV Sports

IT ALL BEGINS TOMORROW! 15 Matches, 8 Teams and 1 Champion. It's ALL ON THE LINE! Watch all the action and excitement of #ICCMensChampionsTrophy 2025 LIVE on PTV Sports!#DilSeCricket pic.twitter.com/Z48WeA85Q5 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) February 18, 2025

