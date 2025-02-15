After a long eight-year hiatus, the ICC Champions Trophy is returning on the international stage, for its ninth edition. The tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and UAE in a hybrid model agreement between ICC, BCCI, and PCB. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 to March 9, where the world's best eight cricket teams play for the coveted title, which Pakistan are the defending champion of, having clinched the trophy in the 2017 CT Final beating arch-rivals India. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will see eight participating teams get divided into two pools of four nations each, where Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand are placed in Group A, while Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa are clubed together in Group B. All of India's ICC CT matches will be played in Dubai, while all other games will be held in Pakistan. In case India reaches the final, and even if Pakistan qualifies for the summit clash, the finale will be played in Dubai as per mutual understanding. Fans wondering about where to find viewing options for live telecast and online streaming for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 can read below. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money: Organisers Announce USD 6.9 Million Prize Pool, 53 Per Cent Hike From Last Edition.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

In India, JioStar Network have the official broadcasting rights for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will offer fans live telecast viewing options on Star Sports and Sports18 Channels, in several regional languages apart from the regular English and Hindi. For, ICC CT 2025 online viewing options read below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

The digital rights for ICC CT 2025 are also with JioStar Network, who will provide online streaming viewing options of the Champions Trophy on the JioHotstar app and website, which will have commentary in nine languages, apart from bringing in four multi-cam feed, and also Indian sign language feed and audio descriptive commentary, which is for a sporting event in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).