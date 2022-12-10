Ishan Kishan stole the show with a sensational double hundred while Virat Kohli added a hundred as India scored a mammoth 409/8 against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series, on Saturday, December 10. Being put into bat, young Ishan Kishan grabbed the opportunity of opening the innings with both hands as he smashed the fastest double hundred in ODIs and became only the fourth Indian and seventh overall batter to have achieved the feat. Kohli on the other hand, scored his 44th ODI hundred, which was also his 72nd across formats, enabling him to get past Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 centuries in international cricket. The Kohli-Kishan duo put together 290 runs for the second wicket after Shikhar Dhawan departed cheaply for just three runs. Ishan Kishan Scores 200: Full List of Batsmen Who Have Scored Double Hundred in ODI Cricket

India Innings Update:

3RD ODI. WICKET! 49.4: Shardul Thakur 3(5) ct Liton Das b Mustafizur Rahman, India 409/8 https://t.co/HGnEqugMuM #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

